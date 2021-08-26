This Friday, August 27, the iconic Atlanta-based rap duo who put the Dirty South on the map with their cosmic slop-washed ethos is reissuing the album that saw them break through to the mainstream 25 years ago. Andre 3000 and Big Boi, better known as Outkast, are putting out a 25th-anniversary edition of ATLiens and to celebrate, they’ve shared a new Rafatoon-directed animated video for the album’s fan-favorite track “Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac).” The psychedelic visuals capture the duo in their mid-90s aesthetics (you know, before Andre started dressing like a mid-century dandy) and yes, cruising in a Cadillac convertible.

The ATLiens reissue will come with newly mixed, hi-res 24-bit sound with the previously unreleased instrumental tracks, in multiple formats. Legacy Recordings is dropping a limited-edition four-LP version, Get on Down’s version will come with a custom gatefold jacket and a glow-in-the-dark 45rpm single of “Elevators,” and Vinyl Me, Please has a two-LP neon green and blue galaxy vinyl. You can find out more here.

In addition to the collector’s edition vinyl re-releases of ATLiens, the boys will celebrate their breakthrough classic with a mobile video game being produced by F That digital agency that will find them defending their hometown from — what else? — an alien invasion. The release date is still TBD.

Watch the “Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)” video above.