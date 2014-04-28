Patrice Wilson’s Latest Music Video Will Haunt Your Dreams (And Ears)

In perhaps his biggest music video surprise yet, Patrice Wilson has finally focused on turning himself into the star, at least for the first time since 2012’s “HAPPY (The Saturday Song).” The former honcho of ARK Music Factory has previously helped turn girls like Rebecca Black and Alison Gold into YouTube one-hit wonders, but now he and his performing partner, Richie Main, are bringing the hottest dance vibe in the world to our ears with “Face Time.”

It’s pretty hard to determine what this song is actually about based on this bizarre and disturbing sexually-charged music video, but if you can manage to listen to the lyrics in between asking yourself, “What the f*ck am I watching?” it seems to be a song about two guys who want you to Face Time them. It’s nothing if not simple.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fortunately for those of us who are still baffled by this strange video, a YouTube commenter was more than happy to explain the apple theme for us, while another commenter followed up with an interesting point of his own.

However, nobody has explained what the hell is happening around the 1:53 mark of the video. Why is a tree growing out of her butt and going into Richie Main’s butt? I will simply never understand art, you guys.