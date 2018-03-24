An Emotional Paul McCartney Remembers John Lennon At The March For Our Lives Rally In New York

#March For Our Lives #John Lennon #The Beatles
News & Culture Writer
03.24.18

Taylor Swift wasn’t the only major musician to take a stance in support of Saturday’s massive “March For Our Lives” events in Washington D.C. and across the globe. CNN caught up with Paul McCartney at the sister protest in New York City, where the founding member of The Beatles was donning thick sunglasses and an all-black shirt with the phrase “WE CAN END GUN VIOLENCE” plastered across it in white. The reporter asked McCartney what he thought could “be accomplished” by March For Our Lives “at the legislative level,” but the musician brushed off these questions and instead paid tribute to the late John Lennon.

“You know, I’m like everyone. I don’t know. But this is what we can do, so I’m here to do it,” he said. After a beat, however, McCartney became visibly emotional and referenced the shooting death of Lennon nearly 40 years ago. “One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it’s important to me.” On December 8th, 1980, Lennon was shot four times by Mark David Chapman at the archway of the The Dakota in Manhattan. He was subsequently pronounced dead on arrival at the emergency room of the nearby Roosevelt Hospital.

(Via CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#March For Our Lives#John Lennon#The Beatles
TAGSGUN VIOLENCEjohn lennonPAUL MCCARTNEYPROTESTSTHE BEATLESMarch For Our Lives

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 day ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP