"One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it's important to me," says Paul McCartney, remembering his Beatles bandmate John Lennon at the March for Our Lives in New York City https://t.co/u4aBKWC1Jb pic.twitter.com/8Jnjn8A3xH — CNN (@CNN) March 24, 2018

Taylor Swift wasn’t the only major musician to take a stance in support of Saturday’s massive “March For Our Lives” events in Washington D.C. and across the globe. CNN caught up with Paul McCartney at the sister protest in New York City, where the founding member of The Beatles was donning thick sunglasses and an all-black shirt with the phrase “WE CAN END GUN VIOLENCE” plastered across it in white. The reporter asked McCartney what he thought could “be accomplished” by March For Our Lives “at the legislative level,” but the musician brushed off these questions and instead paid tribute to the late John Lennon.

“You know, I’m like everyone. I don’t know. But this is what we can do, so I’m here to do it,” he said. After a beat, however, McCartney became visibly emotional and referenced the shooting death of Lennon nearly 40 years ago. “One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it’s important to me.” On December 8th, 1980, Lennon was shot four times by Mark David Chapman at the archway of the The Dakota in Manhattan. He was subsequently pronounced dead on arrival at the emergency room of the nearby Roosevelt Hospital.

(Via CNN)