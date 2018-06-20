Getty Image

Tonight in Nashville, Paul Simon will continue his farewell tour, which began in May and is set to run through September. When additional dates were announced back in March, Simon revealed that the final show of the tour would be announced at a later date. Today is that later date: It has been revealed that “Homeward Bound — The Farewell Performance” will take place on September 22 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York.

The location is significant since Simon spent most of his childhood in Queens: “It seems more like fate than coincidence that I should do the final show on this final tour at Flushing Meadows Corona Park,” Simon said. “I could have ridden my bike from home to the park in about 20 minutes when I was a kid. But this is less a goodbye than a farewell. Thank you all for the ride, I had a great time.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also offered a statement, speaking about how connected Simon and the city are to each other: “When Paul Simon sings ‘Homeward Bound,’ there’s no doubt he means New York. The grit, beauty, and complexity of this city are woven into Simon’s most haunting songs, and our greatest venues have formed the backdrop of his performing career. It’s only fitting that this son of Queens comes home to Flushing Meadows Corona Park.”

Tickets will be available for pre-sale to American Express card members beginning on June 25, while they’ll be on sale for the general public on June 29. Get tickets here.