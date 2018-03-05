Perfume Genius’s Three New Songs ‘Jory, Lulla’ And ‘Onscreen’ Are An Ambient Pop Dream

Senior Music Writer
03.05.18

Getty Image

When he isn’t lighting up stages across the country or spoiling for a fight with Eminem at Coachella, Perfume Genius aka Mike Hadreas, is holding it down as one of the best indie pop auteurs of the modern era. In 2017, he gifted us with one of the best and most powerful albums of the year No Shape, and over the last week, demonstrated that his string of creativity has no end by quietly uploading three new songs to his YouTube channel.

Beginning with a track called “Jory” at the end of last week, Perfume Genius added another pair of cuts called “Lulla” yesterday and “Onscreen” this morning. All three of the new songs are far more ambient in nature from the material we last heard on No Shape, with lyrics that are at times difficult to make out. They are almost Bon Iver-like, honestly and incredibly compelling to say the least. As are the visuals that Perfume Genius used to accompany them. “Jory” for instance, features a scantially-clad muscle-bound dude straddling a motorcycle, while “Lulla” concludes with a semi-naked in black leather woman blowing on a saxophone.

You can check out Perfume Genius’s latest offerings “Jory,” “Lulla” and “Onscreen” below, but just a little head’s up, they are NSFW.

Around The Web

TAGSJoryLullaOnscreenPerfume Genius

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP