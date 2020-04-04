Pink Reveals That She Had Previously Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

In recent weeks, a number of notable figures in the music industry have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Among them are legendary singer-songwriter John Prine, rapper YNW Melly, and Universal Music Group’s CEO and chairman Lucian Grainge, while Fountains Of Wayne bassist Adam Schlesinger passed away last week. The latest notable name in the music industry to have come down with the virus is pop singer Pink, who in a post to both her Twitter and Instagram pages, revealed that she and her son Jameson began showing symptoms a couple of weeks ago.

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.

Pink then took aim at the government’s inadequate response to the pandemic, revealing that she would be making two separate donations of $500,000 towards aiding the fight against the coronavirus.

In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Pink then thanked the “healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones,” calling them “our heroes.”

You can read Pink’s full statement in the post above.