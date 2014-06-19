Pitbull Received An Honorary College Degree And Showed His Haters What’s Up

Pitbull’s one greatest lesson for all of his fans has always been, “Don’t stop the party,” especially as long as there’s plenty of Dr. Pepper, Bud Light and men’s capri pants to go around. But now he’s teaching us all a very important second lesson: Don’t stop believing in yourself. Also, a third lesson: If people tell you that you can’t do something, do it and then give ‘em the finger. And then get back to partying, bro, because you DON’T EVER STOP THE PAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARTAAAAAAAAAAY!

According to E!, Pitbull couldn’t be happier about his accomplishment of receiving an honorary degree from Doral College in Florida, and all he wants is to keep inspiring the kids from his old neighborhood. Obviously, the kids in his new neighborhood have all the inspiration and money they’ll ever need.

“I remember being kicked out of a public school because I didn’t have the right address,” the über-successful music superstar said. “That’s why I want better schools for the kids who live where I grew up. That’s why Doral Academy was founded, and that’s why I helped create SLAM [Sports Leadership and Management Academy] in the neighborhood where I grew up…a school that offers a choice for students, like me, students who need someone to inspire them, someone to believe in them.” (Via E!)

Adding, “ZIGGA ZIGGA ZIGGA ZOW, WHO’S GOT THE KEYS TO THE WORLD NOW? YOURS TRULY, BLOUW!”

But while Pitbull throws shade at his haters – the kids who installed my nanny cam told me that phrase is legit – it is worth noting that Doral College isn’t exactly the Stansbury of South Florida. As Gawker pointed out, it’s an unaccredited, for-profit school that currently only teaches high school students. But with Pitbull’s help, this will be a worldwide institution in no time. MR. WORLDWIDE, ¡DALE!