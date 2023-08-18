Polo G is back, and this time, he’s putting his pain on display, while sending love to those who are hurting. On his new single, “Barely Holdin’ On,” Polo delivers a tear-jerking ballad over an emotional piano instrumental, as he sings of his hopes to live long and make an impact while he’s still with us.

“Barely holdin’ on / this life gets scary as it goes on / Burdens while we carry on / I ain’t perfect, spare me if I’m wrong / Hope my secrets get buried when I’m gone / starin’ at the writin’ on these headstones / They keep on tryna tear me, but I’m strong / that’s what you wanted to tell me all along,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

“Barely Holdin’ On” comes from Polo’s upcoming album, Hood Poet, which is set to arrive this fall. The accompanying visual was directed by Polo’s frequent collaborator, Araad, and sees Polo visiting fans who have been in dark places.

Toward the end of the video, the fans introduce themselves, and briefly share stories of receiving a vital transplant, surviving as a single mother, recovering from substance abuse, and perseverance after tragedy.

You can watch the video for “Barely Holdin’ On” above.

Hood Poet is out 9/15 via Columbia records. Find more information here.