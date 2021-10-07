Portion Is ‘Hella Clean’ In A Moody ‘UPROXX Sessions’ Performance

Toronto rapper Portion comes through UPROXX Sessions with a moody performance of his tormented single “Hella Clean.” Meditating on his rags-to-riches from the trenches to his “fortress,” Portion describes the conditions of his hometown, mourns fallen friends, and celebrates his newfound success.

In a recent interview, Portion, who until very recently put out all his music independently, describes the difference in his work ethic that made Warner Music Canada take note: “When I sent ‘99 Prblms’ to the label, it took a while for them to get back, so I just shot the video myself, to get it ready,” he recalls. “I think once they saw that I wasn’t sitting around waiting for them, it showed them how serious I take my work. There’s something to do every day. Before I was signed, I’d take a month and do tons of music, and then take a month off. Now, it’s really my job.”

Watch Portion’s moody performance of “Hella Clean” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.