Post Malone finally confirmed info about his upcoming album recently: It’s called Hollywood’s Bleeding, and it is set for release really soon, on September 6. He also shared the single “Circles,” which is a bit of a departure from his usual hip-hop sound. On a similar note, Malone also departs from his usual role in the new video for the song: Instead of a fun-loving, beer pong-playing rapper, he is a knight, apparently the last one left after a gruesome battle. The video goes on a fairy tale-like path from there, as Malone finds himself on a journey to rescue a woman in need.

Malone performed the song with Sublime With Rome last month, and he said of it then, “It’s a little f*cking different, it’s got a f*cking fat groove, and I can’t wait for y’all to hear it.” He also recently announced the list of artists featured on Hollywood’s Bleeding, and it includes Da Baby, Future, Halsey, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, SZA, Swae Lee, and Young Thug.

Watch the video for “Circles” above.

Hollywood’s Bleeding is out 9/6 via Republic Records. Pre-order it here.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.