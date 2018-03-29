Premiere: Yazan Knows That Peace Is The Answer On The Eclectic ‘Hahaha’ Title Track

03.29.18 56 mins ago

Joel Barhamand

Yazan describes himself as “a self-taught musician, a radical artist whose purpose is to serve others.” That mission statement makes sense, considering that the Brooklyn-based artist has seen some real stuff: He was in New York’s financial district during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and as a child, he gained an appreciation for how fortunate his life has been while visiting family in Middle Eastern slums.

For those reasons and surely others, Yazan knows that peace is the best weapon against strife, and he has it in spades on his joyfully titled upcoming album, Hahaha, which is set for release on April 20. Today, the record’s title track is premiering exclusively on Uproxx, so give it a listen below.

The song, although not ripped directly from the history books, has the jubilant and free-wheeling spirit of the ’60s, as it’s a positive and eclectic track that goes through multiple psychedelic and uplifting phases over the course of four minutes. Yazan, who joined Pile for a US tour in 2015, reunites with the band’s Kris Kuss on the album, which promises to combine his influences of “delta blues, classic rock, folk, soul, indie rock, and good ol’ fashioned rock ’n’ roll,” all under one umbrella.

Listen to “Hahaha” above, and check out Yazan’s upcoming tour dates below.

Around The Web

TAGSHahahaYazan

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 day ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP