With their much-hyped new album Morbid Stuff coming out in a few weeks, Canadian punk band Pup made their late-night television debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers Wednesday night. Performing the roaring “Kids,” Pup brought incredible, infectious energy to the Late Night stage.

It’s kind of rare for a punk band to perform on a late-night show (or to be mainstream big enough to get booked on one), but Pup makes a case that it should absolutely happen more often. They sound incredible, and are having so much fun performing the song that you can’t help but want to join in. Punk is a genre that lives on live performances, and it turns out that watching a filmed one still makes you itch to jump into the pit, bounce around, and try not to get stepped on by huge dudes. (Or maybe that’s just me.)

Luckily, Pup has plenty of tour dates booked for the next few months. Check out their upcoming North American dates below, and watch their performance of “Kids” above.

03/26 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

03/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite

03/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

04/03 – London, ON @ Rum Runners

04/25 – Boston, MA @ Royale # ^

04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

04/29 – Philly, PA @ Union Transfer # ^

04/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ REX Theater ^

05/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom ^

05/03 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom ^

05/04 – Chicago, IL @ Metro ^

05/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe ^

05/06 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

05/08 – Dallas, TX @ Trees ^

05/09 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk ^

05/10 – Houston, TX @ Rockefeller’s ^

05/11 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks ^

05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^

05/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

05/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^

05/17 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat ^

06/07 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall # ^

06/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic ^

06/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

06/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

06/24 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^

06/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

06/27 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic ^

06/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue ^

06/29 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

07/01 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

07/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^

07/03 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

# = w/ Diet Cig

^ = w/ Ratboys