Quavo of Migos is being sued by a Las Vegas limo driver, who claims that the rapper and his entourage beat him up over the summer when he supposedly left behind a member of the group. According to TMZ, the driver’s suit says that on July 3, he was hired to take the group to the Virgin Hotel, but when someone has left at the club where he picked them up, the passengers started yelling at him — which escalated to one of them throwing a bottle at him.

The bottle throw apparently triggered a larger attack, with five of the passengers punching and kicking the driver while hotel staff and security fled back inside the hotel. The driver is suing Quavo, Migos Touring, and the Virgin Hotel for unspecified damages, due to physical injuries, mental stress, and “disfigurement.”

Quavo was most recently subject to police investigation stemming from video of an elevator altercation with his ex, Saweetie, that depicted her swinging at him, and him slinging her to the floor of the lift. However, it was later reported that neither would face charges for the fight, which happened at some point before the announcement of their breakup. Quavo later noted that “We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”