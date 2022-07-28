Never one to mince words, Gucci Mane is issuing a directive for fellow rappers to stop speaking ill on the dead. On the new ATL Jacob-produced song, Gucci acknowledges having slandered deceased artists in the past and seems to reconcile with his poor choices of words.

“I know my tongue is a sword / I know I should be more careful with sh** that I said / I feel like I started a trend that’s never gon’ stop / They gon’ keep dissing the dead,” he raps.

Though it’s not clear which works he is referring to in the lyrics, perhaps one of the most obvious songs is a 2012 diss track targeted toward Jeezy called “Truth,” on which, he tells him, “Go dig your partner up, bet he can’t say sh*t.” The “partner” he is referring to is Pookie Loc, whom Gucci shot dead in 2005 after he attempted to rob him.

In the song’s accompanying visual, directed by Omar The Director, Gucci is seen in a graveyard, wearing a hoodie that reads “R.I.P. Trouble,” referring to rapper Trouble, who was allegedly shot and killed by a woman’s scorned ex.

Check out “Dissin The Dead” above.

Gucci Mane is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.