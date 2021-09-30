Two years ago, R. Kelly and Azriel Clary, one of the women allegedly part of his “sex cult,” appeared on CBS for an interview with Gayle King to defend Kelly from the renewed accusations against him that had arisen in the wake of the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries. Today, Clary returned for another sitdown with King, this time after testifying against Kelly in his New York sex trafficking and racketeering case.

Kelly was found guilty on all charges and awaits sentencing, meanwhile, in her new interview, Clary calls her previous appearance a “mistake” and admits that the singer told her what to say. “Before that interview, he had us practicing every single day,” she says. “Answering questions. And if he didn’t like our answers, he would tell us exactly what to say and how to say it, so any time you mentioned anything about sexual preference, we already know to say, ‘I’m not here to talk about that,’ because that’s what he told us to say every single time.”

However, she calls that 2019 interview “a blessing” because “For five years, since I was 17, I didn’t have any relationship with any other woman except for the women that [Kelly] had been intimate with. And so when I did that interview with you, I instantly regretted immediately how I reacted.” She says that seeing King remain poised, even in the face of a violent outburst from Kelly (that also went viral), Clary wondered to herself, “I used to be that poised, I used to be that calm, what happened to that girl?”

You can watch the full interview above.