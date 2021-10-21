At the end of last month, R. Kelly was found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering after a nearly two-month trial. The charges against a single count of racketeering and eight violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting people across states lines for the purpose of prostitution. Less than a month after the verdict was revealed, the singer was placed under suicide watch, according to the Chicago Tribune.

During a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg told U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber “after he was found guilty, [Kelly] was placed under suicide watch.” However, it was noted that the watch has been lifted. The reveal comes after the trial date for his Chicago child pornography case was set for August 2022. In that case, he also faces charges for obstruction of justice in relation to alleged witness tampering and witness intimidation.

As for Kelly’s sex trafficking and racketeering conviction in New York, he faces life in prison as a result of the guilty verdict. The sentencing portion of the trial is set to begin on May 4, 2022. Greenberg revealed that he would be “revamping” his legal team for him in order to appeal the conviction once sentencing was finished. This comes after reports suggested that Kelly’s legal team for the New York trial was disorganized and unprepared.