In June, Ravyn Lenae announced that she would be taking her talents and Bird’s Eye album on the road. After sharing her fan-loved track “Dream Girl,” featuring Ty Dolla Sign supporters began to set aside their money for Ravyn Lenae’s North American run.

After knocking out a supporting show with Omar Apollo, on October 5 Ravyn Lenae’s headlining show series jump started in Washington, DC’s Lincoln Theatre. Now with several performances knocked out, ticket holders should know that the Bird’s Eye Tour is just about Ravyn Lenae’s latest studio project but a soaring guide through her best music with immense grace.

Continue below for Ravyn Lenae’s setlist for her Bird’s Eye Tour (according to Setlist.fm) and remaining tour dates.