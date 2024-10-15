In June, Ravyn Lenae announced that she would be taking her talents and Bird’s Eye album on the road. After sharing her fan-loved track “Dream Girl,” featuring Ty Dolla Sign supporters began to set aside their money for Ravyn Lenae’s North American run.
After knocking out a supporting show with Omar Apollo, on October 5 Ravyn Lenae’s headlining show series jump started in Washington, DC’s Lincoln Theatre. Now with several performances knocked out, ticket holders should know that the Bird’s Eye Tour is just about Ravyn Lenae’s latest studio project but a soaring guide through her best music with immense grace.
Continue below for Ravyn Lenae’s setlist for her Bird’s Eye Tour (according to Setlist.fm) and remaining tour dates.
Ravyn Lenae’s Bird’s Eye Tour Setlist
1. “Bad Idea”
2. “1 of 1”
3. “Satellites”
4. “Goodbye 2 You”
5. “Days”
6. “Dream Girl”
7. “M.I.A.”
8. “The Night Song”
9. “Candy”
10. “From Scratch”
11. “Pilot”
12. “Skin Tight”
13. “Computer Luv”
14. “4 Leaf Clover”
15. “Sticky”
16. “Xtasy”
17. “Venom”
18. “One Wish”
19. “Love Is Blind”
20. “Genius”
Encore:
1. “Love Me Not”
Ravyn Lenae 2024 Tour Dates: Bird’s Eye Tour
10/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/18 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
10/20 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
10/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
10/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
11/10 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
11/11 — Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen
11/12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet
11/15 — Paris, France @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge
11/17 — Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique
11/18 — London, England @ Brixton Electric
11/19 — Manchester, England @ Gorilla
Bird’s Eye is out now via Atlantic. Find out more information here.