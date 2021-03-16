Rich The Kid has had his fair share of legal trouble this past year, and it looks like his run-ins with the law aren’t letting up anytime soon. This time, he’s gotten into trouble with the TSA: The rapper was arrested at an airport Monday afternoon when he was caught carrying a gun through security.

According to a report from TMZ, Rich The Kid was making his way through security at LAX when TSA staff saw a concealed weapon in his carry-on bag. Upon further inspection, they found it was a loaded gun and apprehended him on site. The report states that it’s unclear if police have processed his case, or if he’s currently being detained somewhere.

Ahead of getting busted at LAX, Rich The Kid faced a handful of lawsuits in 2020. He apparently inked a deal with the brand Fashion Nova back in 2018 and was given a $100,000 advance, but he took the money without holding up his end of the promotional deal. Then, Fashion Nova responded last October by hitting him with a $2.1 million lawsuit to cover their damages. Before that, Rich was ordered to pay $1.1 million to his former managers, who claim they had not been paid in three years. He was also hit with a lawsuit over a quarter-million-dollar unpaid jewelry tab, as well as $300K for failing to pay rent on a mansion in Holywood Hills.