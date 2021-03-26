RIco Nasty’s Playful ‘P*ssy Poppin’ Video Lets A Different Body Part Do The Talking

While Rico Nasty is better known for her rebellious lyrics than her raunchy ones, that doesn’t mean she won’t get sexual when the situation calls for it — and with a title like “P*ssy Poppin,” her latest single from Nightmare Vacation definitely calls for it. The racy video features Rico’s signature surreal twists, but still probably shouldn’t be viewed at work.

It opens with Rico and a male lover in a bed draped with silk sheets as Rico writhes and toys with what looks suspiciously like a two-foot erection under the sheets. Rico also pulls out some silly costumes, dressing up as a human valentine and, yes, as an anthropomorphic penis. In her valentine costume, visual effects put Rico’s mouth, rapping the lyrics to the song, squarely between her legs, letting her “other” lips do the talking. The effect winds up more comedic than sexy but with Rico, that kind of goes with the territory.

“P*ssy Poppin” is the latest single from the DMV area rapper’s elaborate debut, which also boasted similarly wacky videos for “iPhone,” “Own It,” “OH FR?,” and “STFU.”

Watch the “P*ssy Poppin” video above.

