That Rihanna reign just won’t let up. Even without a new album out, the “Lift Me Up” singer has still managed to set another milestone in music.

Yesterday (May 31), the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) revealed that three of Rihanna’s beloved tracks earned diamond certification. With the numbers officially tallied, Rihanna added two shiny new accolades to her resume, including most diamond singles for a woman artist (6) and most diamond certified titles for a woman artist (7).

Rihanna took to her official X (formerly Twitter) page to celebrate the achievement.

“Ain’t no back n forth,” she wrote, reposting a custom graphic designed by management Roc Nation.

ain’t no back n forth pic.twitter.com/hXnIN7ZGap — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 31, 2024

So, which of Rihanna’s bangers are classified as diamond? If you are a superfan (The Navy), the success of these records shouldn’t serve as a surprise. As of May 31, Rihanna’s 2007 song “Umbrella,” which featured Jay-Z, 2012’s “Stay,” as well as 2016’s “Needed Me” and “Work,” which featured Drake all entered RIAA’s diamond club.

In April, the 2011 crossover smash “We Found Love,” which featured Calvin Harris and “Diamonds” were classified as diamond tracks. Over a decade ago (May 2013), Rihanna snagged a diamond record as the featured guest on Eminem’s “Love The Way You Lie.”

The detailed metrics and more data can be found on RIAA’s official website. Find more information here.

Rihanna claims new music is on the way. But until that happens, her supporters have a few undeniable bops to enjoy while they wait R9’s release.