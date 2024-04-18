Rihanna teased new music, and the sky is blue. Famously, Rihanna has not released an album since 2016’s ANTI. Yes, she sort of fed her fans’ insatiable appetite with two 2022 singles for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and yes, she performed the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February 2023. Regardless, the seemingly never-ending wait for a new Rihanna album persists. When will Rihanna actually drop new music? Who knows. But Rihanna seems to really enjoy teasing that she might drop new music at any moment.

On Wednesday, April 17, Rihanna attended the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone launch event in London. While there, she was asked about whether there were “any plans to have RZA and Riot” on her next album by Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s up to them,” Rihanna said. For reference, Rihanna shares RZA and Riot with ASAP Rocky. RZA will turn two in May, and Riot was born last August. So, if Rihanna is waiting for her sons to become old enough to make a conscious decision about wanting to be featured artists on her next album, fans will be waiting awhile.

With Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna continued to play coy about a release date (“I wanna know, too”) and teased the material she has in the vault.

“I already got stuff that I feel like I could make hits out of,” Rihanna told the outlet. “Me and Rocky are really trying to figure out who’s gonna use what because it’s so good.”

Watch the clip below.