Getty Image
Music

Some Of Rihanna’s Muslim Fans Were Upset Over A Song Played During The Savage X Fenty Show

Contributing Writer

Rihanna premiered her massive Savage X Fenty fashion show last week, inviting musicians like Rico Nasty, Lizzo, Willow Smith, and many more. Rihanna was praised by many for the show’s inclusivity, as she invited models of all sizes and gender identities. However, some fans were not so happy about some aspects of the performance. A handful of Rihanna’s Muslim fans voiced their anger over a certain song played during the catwalk.

Rihanna was accused of culturally appropriating a cornerstone of Islam after using a song called “Doom” during her show. The song featured a club-ready beat over a remixed vocal sample of a Hadith, or a reading of sacred texts.

Pointing out the use of the song on Twitter one fan said “there’s really no way we can let this slide.”

Another fan called out the singer, saying she should “know better.”

Others were dissapointed that Rihanna was using their religion as “an aesthetic.”

After seeing the outrage that ensued, the song’s producer Coucou Chloe apologized for using the vocal sample, saying they take “full responsibility” for failing to research the meaning. Chloe continued to say that they’re working to have the song removed from all streaming platforms amid the controversy.

Read fans react to Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Topics: #RihannaTags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Rap Albums Of September 2020
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In October 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
×