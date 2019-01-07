Getty Image

A few weeks ago, Rihanna promised fans on Instagram that her ninth studio album will be released in 2019, and on Sunday night, she shared a sneak peek of herself recording the new music. The 15-second clip, posted to her Instagram story, features the singer riffing in the studio. Of the 15 seconds, she’s maybe vocalizing for two of the seconds, so you can’t hear much. But Rih told Vogue last year that the upcoming record will be a return to the dancehall and reggae-inspired sound of her earlier albums, and influenced by Bob Marley and producer Supa Dups.

Even for just a couple seconds, though, it’s great to hear Rihanna’s voice on a track again. 2016’s Anti was released in January 2016, and since then Rihanna has kept busy with a lot of projects outside of music — film and TV roles, a lingerie line, and a makeup line. But Anti has perhaps been the best record of the singer’s career so far, and the follow-up is highly anticipated. Rihanna loves to announce her album progress and tease new projects in replies to fans on Instagram, so keep on the lookout. We’ll hear whatever it is she’s recording soon.

Check out the video from Rihanna’s studio session below.