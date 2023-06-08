Robert Horry has seven NBA championships to his name, but his name has been used in song lyrics way more than seven times.

The former Houston Rocket, Los Angeles Laker, and San Antonio Spur joined Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s All The Smoke last week. With around six minutes left in the nearly 90-minute episode, Barnes asked Horry to choose the “best Robert Horry name-drop in a song.”

Horry giggled before launching into his answer(s).

“I’m in so many damn songs,” Horry said. “I remember, we were at a light, and this dude pulls up next to us, and we just happened to have the windows down. We was in Pensacola, Florida, and dude was playing Kevin Gates. Kevin Gates named my name, and it’s a white guy in a Challenger — bopping his head.”

Horry described being in the passenger’s seat as his ex-wife was driving, and the White Man Driving A Challenger in question doing a double-take when Gates dropped Horry’s name in a bar.

“My current wife hates this song. I love this song. ‘Don’t you open up that window,'” Horry added, singing Travis Scott’s “Antidote.” He continued, “My wife, every time, she [says], ‘Is there something you need to tell me?'”

Someone off-camera asked Horry if he’s gotten in trouble with his wife for the song. He confirmed he has not gotten in trouble, but he still might playfully confront Scott about it.