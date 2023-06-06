What happens in Las Vegas stays there. Well, unless it occurs on the stage of iHeartRadio’s annual music festival. iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023 will return to T-Mobile Arena on Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23. At the top of the lineup for this year’s festivities are rap bad boy, Lil Wayne, rock legends Foo Fighters, Emmy Award-winning talk show host Kelly Clarkson, and Fall Out Boy.

Other acts slated to perform at the festival include Kane Brown, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, TLC, and Thirty Seconds To Mars. The organizers have hinted on the event’s official flyer that there are still more featured performers to be announced at a later date.

Last year’s event featured appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, and Luke Combs. If the festival follows its yearly tradition, fans who cannot attend in person might be able to rewatch it when it airs on television the following month.

The Capital One presale for iHeart Radio Music Festival 2023 begins on Wednesday, June 14, at 10 a.m. PT. The general public ticket sale will start on Friday, June 16, at 11 a.m. PT. Find more information here.

