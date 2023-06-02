The biggest NBA debate of the past decade-plus is whether Michael Jordan or LeBron James is the best basketball player of all time. One way or another, it’s hard to not admit that LeBron is at the very least somewhere in the top five. If you ask Snoop Dogg, though, he doesn’t even think LeBron is one of the five best Los Angeles Lakers ever.

As shared on a recent episode of The PivotPodcast, Snoop’s unranked list includes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal. Before making his final pick, he said, “That last spot… this is crucial, this is crucial, because it ain’t none of them new guys. They ain’t done enough. It’s going to be Michael Cooper, James Worthy, I could say Jerry West, I could say Wilt Chamberlain… I’m going to go with Wilt ‘The Stilt’: He averaged 50 a game, man! This is before cameras; he probably had 70! You know they was cheatin’! Wilt probably had 70 points and 75 rebounds: ‘Give him 50.'”

LeBron wasn’t mentioned in the clip (aside from being one of “them new guys”), but his omission is certainly noticeable. As a Laker, LeBron has averages of 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists per game. To Snoop’s point, though, LeBron has only been a Laker for five seasons, a relatively short time compared to the other players who did make his list. While Snoop excluding LeBron wouldn’t make much sense if his list was of the best players who have ever been on the Lakers, it seems he’s more focusing on what players have done in a Laker uniform. On that front, LeBron’s track record, while fantastic, is relatively short. (However, considering Michael Cooper, who was a solid role player for a long time, before LeBron isn’t really excusable.)