Last week, Travis Scott shared that he’s looking forward to his plans after he retired from music. In the meantime, the “Mafia” rapper is determined to share his highly anticipated album, Utopia, with fans.

The entertainer is making his rounds as he previews the project with those he considers tastemakers. During his recent showcase at Lilly’s Club, Scott teased a new song with Bad Bunny. Ironically enough, the international music star is rumored to be romantically linked to model Kendall Jenner. Kendall is the older sister of Scott’s ex-partner Kylie Jenner, with whom he shares two children.

In the video clip shared on social media, several notable celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Neymar, Mbappé, and Hamilton, dropped by to support the musician.

Travis Scott played a new song featuring Bad Bunny 👀 pic.twitter.com/B2uHEzf1vL — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) May 29, 2023

Justin and Hailey Bieber at Lilly’s Club Monaco Party to attend Travis Scott showcase. Neymar, Mbappé and Hamilton were also attending the showcase. pic.twitter.com/6hqhKgL9UD — Rocco (@Xotiw) May 29, 2023

Neymar meeting Hamilton and Mbappé enjoying the party pic.twitter.com/k29b60TFNf — Rocco (@Xotiw) May 29, 2023

Although Scott hasn’t revealed the album’s official release date or tracklist, fans believe the unreleased track will appear on Utopia.

As for what the producer has shared regarding the project when speaking with Fox 26’s sports director Mark Berman, Scott said, “It’s on the way now, Mark.”

Later adding, “I had to come down and play Utopia for the [Houston Astros] boys in the locker room. I had to get them right for the game. Finished and mastered, Mark. You know how we do, Mark. from the clubhouse to the stu.”