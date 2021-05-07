Russ has been one of the most active artists in the game for some years now. The Atlanta native released a boatload of music before his breakout album, There’s Really A Wolf, arrived in 2017. Since then, Russ has continued to keep his growing fan base satisfied with new releases which include his Shake The Snow Globe and Chomp projects, both of which arrived last year. While Russ is certainly worthy of a break, he doesn’t plan on taking one as he returns with a brand new single for fans.

His latest track, “Small Talk,” is a solo effort dedicated to the folks, like himself, who like to keep things strictly about business. On the deflective cut, Russ makes it clear that the non-productive chatter is not something he has the energy for. “Please shut the f*ck up if you don’t have the deal ready,” he raps. “I really don’t want to waste my time.”

DROPPIN A SONG A WEEK AND IGNORING EVERYBODY STARTING THIS FRIDAY FRIDAY MAY 7 THE FLOOD BEGINS these pictures are only relevant to this post cuz I’m tired of posting pictures of me and I just wanna post music lolll fuck this ego shit LETS GET IT pic.twitter.com/JBDKS2eYal — RUSS (@russdiemon) May 2, 2021

The quick-paced track also arrives with a new announcement from Russ. “DROPPIN A SONG A WEEK AND IGNORING EVERYBODY STARTING THIS FRIDAY,” he wrote in a tweet. “FRIDAY MAY 7 THE FLOOD BEGINS.” It remains to be seen how long the weekly releases will go on for. The news also comes after he joined Blxst for a video to their “Fck Boys” collaboration.

