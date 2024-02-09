Saweetie Weighed In On The Megan Thee Stallion/Nicki Minaj Beef And How It Highlights Rap’s Double Standard

Saweetie had some insightful thoughts on the rap beef between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj and how it ties into rap’s double standard for women, which she shared during an interview with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson.

The Bay Area rapper was a special guest for a live recording of Sharpe and Johnson’s YouTube show The Nightcap in Las Vegas, where she fielded Sharpe’s inquiry, “What is it with women and rap beef?”

“I always wonder why people even ask that,” she replied. “cause when the men have their beef it’s like, ‘Oh ok it’s a sport’ but when the women do it, it’s not seen as a sport. I feel like when there’s beef, it’s a sport, and you’re basically saying who’s the most witty and who’s the most clever.”

She also pointed out how Nicki and Meg are technically only really involved in a “beef” because, in her view, “If they was battle rapping then it wouldn’t be beef, they’d be going at each other on stage like this. But now that it’s singles, it’s brought a bigger audience to it.”

She also dismissed the idea of getting involved in a feud herself over subliminal disses like the ones between Meg and Nicki, saying, “If my name ain’t on it, then it’s not directed towards me. I feel like if you don’t say my name then you ain’t really ‘bout it.” (I feel like Saweetie’s a Jay-Z fan.)

