It’s been a little while since we’ve heard from Schoolboy Q. His last major release came in 2019 with his fifth album Crash Talk, a project that was up to par with the quality raps he’s delivered over his career, but one that was a bit toned down from his prior work. Since then, most of Q’s work has come through guest features with the likes of Freddie Gibbs, Reason, Nez, Conway The Machine, Gorillaz, and more. Over the last few years, he’s often promised that his sixth album was set to arrive in the near future, but as of today, we’ve yet to receive it.

All of that could change soon as Schoolboy Q finally returns with a new single for his faithful fan base. The new track, titled “Soccer Dad,” finds him standing tall and strong as he prepares to return to war. Don’t be mistaken, while his days may consist of being a real-life soccer dad or showing off his skills on the golf course, Schoolboy Q will send or shot or two if the occasion calls for it.

Schoolboy Q’s upcoming album, if released this year, would join a bloated list of projects that could potentially come from the TDE camp. It includes confirmed projects from Kendrick Lamar and potential ones from SZA, Ab-Soul, and others.

You can listen to “Soccer Dad” in the video above.

