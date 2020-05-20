TDE rapper Reason channels The Purge in his menacing video for “Pop Sh*t” featuring Schoolboy Q, donning a light-up mask in the style of the leering villains from the film series’ third installment, Election Year. Directed by Jon Primo, the video sees Reason and a squad of jumpsuited goons invade a fancy party hosted by… Reason. The double role leads to a mirror-style reveal as “Purge Reason” kidnaps “Fancy Reason” at gunpoint, tossing him in the trunk as the video ends on a fearful closeup.

Reason’s been on a tear as he builds anticipation for his “official” TDE debut album after the label re-released his independently released debut album There You Have It in 2018. Since then, he’s only grown his fanbase after terrorizing his and Dreamville’s respective label bosses on the Revenge Of The Dreamers III standout, “Lambo Truck” alongside Dreamville’s West Coast rep Cozz, dropped a South Park-esque stream of Slim Shady-style insult raps in his “Might Not Make It” video for TDE Week, and solidified his presence as TDE’s next big star with Ab-Soul and Boogie on “Trapped In.” Meanwhile, he’s also been teasing a collab album with Jay Rock in addition to his debut, making him one of the label’s most anticipated breakout stars.

Watch Reason’s “Pop Sh*t” video above.