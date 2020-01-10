Schoolboy Q is known for knocking out bare-knuckled bars on some pretty left-field production, but his latest collaboration with Chicago house producer Nez is likely to set a new standard for combining seemingly opposing styles into one fizzy, fun release. In Nez’s self-directed video for “Wild Youngster,” Q struts his stuff over a classic Chicago house-style beat as Nez’s stylish friends pose for the camera.

In a press release for the new track, Nez says, ” want to make people feel again. I want to make people dance. I’m creating my universe through sound. The feeling I got visiting Paris during fashion week and going to the afterparties. In my head, I was thinking, ‘What would Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss be partying to in the ’90s with Gianni Versace?’ House music started in Chicago, it has always had a major impact on me because that’s the music that we grew up listening and partying to.”

Meanwhile, Q is taking a break between the North American and European legs of his Crash Tour after dropping his fifth album, Crash Talk, last year. He previously delayed the tour to spend time at home with his family, so it’s no surprise he took the holidays off, but it looks like he’ll have the perfect track to get those European clubs hopping when he touches down in Dublin January 24.

Check out the video for “Wild Youngster” up above.