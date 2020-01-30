Schoolboy Q Promises He’s Releasing A New Album In 2020

Schoolboy Q may be more-or-less only a year removed from the release of his last album, Crash Talk, but it looks like the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper is already looking to follow-up. During a recent show on his Crash Tour promoting the (relatively) new album, Q promised that he’s dropping a new album in 2020, saying that he’s been “working nonstop” to get it completed.

“I’ma drop a whole ‘nother album this year I promise you that. I’m not lying this time,” he said. “I been working on this album since Crash Talk came out. I’ve been working nonstop and I’ma constantly work because I’m hungry and I love to create and every time I come out and see my fans it makes me appreciate this shit way more.”

⁦@ScHoolboyQ⁩ Releasing a whole new album this year 2020 💥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pWA2lMMQvh — – (@l8ronni) January 29, 2020

If it turns out that he does drop another project, he’ll be joining a crowded TDE slate which figures to include releases from Isaiah Rashad, JID, Reason, and the elusive Kendrick Lamar, who fans have been looking to for a new album ever since he dominated 2017 with the Pulitzer Prize-winning DAMN. Ab-Soul and SZA are both also due for new releases, which means that TDE is going to be working double overtime if they want to get all these projects out.

Watch Schoolboy Q announce his new album above.