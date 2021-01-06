Ab-Soul Confirms He And Kendrick Lamar’s Albums Are On The Way

The past couple of years have been rather quiet for the Top Dawg Entertainment, who’ve only released three full-length projects from their talented acts since the start of 2019. In fact it’s been three years since signees like SZA, Kendrick Lamar, and Ab-Soul have put out new albums. Luckily it looks like that will change this year. On New Year’s Day, Ab-Soul hopped on Twitter with some good news about his upcoming fifth album. “Yea the album is on the way, but you knew that,” he wrote in a tweet. One person asked if there was one coming from Kendrick, too, to which Ab-Soul simply replied, “Yup.”

Yea the album is on the way, but you knew that… — Ab-Soul (@abdashsoul) January 1, 2021

Does that apply for Kendrick too? — MiLLi (@HRAdebayo) January 2, 2021

Ab-Soul’s upcoming album will be his first since 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt, while Lamar’s fifth will be his first solo release since 2017’s DAMN.. Ab-Soul’s tweet came just a day after the Roskilde Festival — which will take place in the Netherlands between June 26 and July 3, 2021 — confirmed that new music from Lamar, who headlines the festival, would arrive at some point this year. “Lamar first visited Roskilde Festival in 2013 when he played an unforgettable concert on the Arena stage,” a message on the festival’s website read. “Two albums later — and with new material along the way — he is once again ready to take Roskilde Festival’s main stage with a concert that is likely to be one of the absolute highlights of the summer.”