Sexyy Red is officially a mother (for the second time). The “Pound Town” rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that she has given birth.

For months, Sexyy Red has provided fans with updates regarding her pregnancy. From her maternity photoshoot to her lavish Chinatown-themed baby shower, supporter haven’t been left out of any step. But the updates didn’t stop there. On Monday, February 5, Sexyy Red posted a series of photos celebrating the birth of her child.

Thrilled by the safe arrival of her new bundle of joy and excitement to have her anatomy, Sexyy Red shared the first thing on her post-pregnancy agenda. “Me waitin’ to get discharged from the hospital,” she wrote. “…so I can hit da block wit da guys 🎲🚘.”

During an interview with Billboard, Sexyy opened up about her struggles while pregnant. “Being pregnant is stressful,” she said. “It wears your body down. I was tired, but I tried to hide it as much as you possibly could. I like to have a personal life.”

So, Sexyy Red’s desire to let loose makes perfect sense. But for now, mommy duty calls. By the summer, she could be back outside for real, as the kids say.