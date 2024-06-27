Sexyy Red’s run of ratchet excellence continues with a Maury-inspired teaser for the long-awaited video for her fan-favorite single “Bow Bow Bow” — better known as “F My Baby Dad.” For those of you too young to have caught the lowbrow classic daytime talk show while staying home sick from school, host Maury Povich would often have guests on the show with paternity disputes that the show would then “resolve” (with a disclaimer protecting the show from any liability for false positives) with Povich’s signature catchphrase “you are/are not the baby’s father.”

The whole thing was equal parts hilariously entertaining and depressingly gross, making a spectacle of desperate, low-income people for their lack of “class” and decorum — basically a precursor for today’s more slickly presented modern reality TV. What can I say, it was the ’90s.

With that being said, Sexyy Red knows her audience and owns the characterization with tongue firmly in cheek, presenting the song’s guest feature Chief Keef (with whom she’s been rumored to be having a fling) as the dirtbag potential baby daddy. She even jokes that “I’m pregnant rn” in a tweet sharing the teaser, which … seems unlikely, but isn’t out of the realm of possibility, considering she just had her second child and isn’t shy about her (ahem) proclivities.

You can watch the “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” video teaser below.