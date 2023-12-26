After a new video of Cardi B surfaced of her twerking to Sexyy Red’s “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” song, it seems the two might be working on something together.

“Yall kno wats next right?” Sexyy Red asked on Twitter, complete with a shushing emoji.

Yall kno wats next right? 🤭 https://t.co/4dvAIOaIpz — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) December 24, 2023

The responses from the internet are pretty torn, as Nicki Minaj fans disagree, and others want to hear what the remix will sound like. However, the video of Cardi B is getting just as much attention.

“Nah cardi b back outside talkin bout ‘F my baby daddy,'” one person captioned on a viral post.

Nah cardi b back outside talkin bout “F my baby daddy” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dH7fLHqJZP — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 24, 2023

For those who might have missed it, she recently confirmed her split with Offset, as the couple have been off-and-on throughout the past few years. They also share two children: Wave and Kulture.

Days after the twerking video surfaced, Cardi B also still gave the kids an adorable Christmas, as each child had their own themed tree — one Hello Kitty and the other Baby Shark.