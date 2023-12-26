sexyy red
Getty Image
Music

Sexyy Red And Cardi B Might Both Be Saying ‘F My Baby Daddy’ As They Tease A Potential Collab

After a new video of Cardi B surfaced of her twerking to Sexyy Red’s “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” song, it seems the two might be working on something together.

“Yall kno wats next right?” Sexyy Red asked on Twitter, complete with a shushing emoji.

The responses from the internet are pretty torn, as Nicki Minaj fans disagree, and others want to hear what the remix will sound like. However, the video of Cardi B is getting just as much attention.

“Nah cardi b back outside talkin bout ‘F my baby daddy,'” one person captioned on a viral post.

For those who might have missed it, she recently confirmed her split with Offset, as the couple have been off-and-on throughout the past few years. They also share two children: Wave and Kulture.

Days after the twerking video surfaced, Cardi B also still gave the kids an adorable Christmas, as each child had their own themed tree — one Hello Kitty and the other Baby Shark.

The only real tension seems to be with Offset, as the now-ex-couple was also reportedly hit with a lawsuit for causing $85,000 in property damage to a rental home.

So, Cardi B has a lot of reasons to let off steam, and hopefully, the remix will take shape soon.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×