The day before Election Day, Shawn Mendes and Khalid released the video for their song “Youth” on Apple Music. Now, on Election Day itself, the young singers have shared the inspiring video on YouTube, in the hope that it’ll inspire more young people to get out to the polls.

“Youth” is a powerful song about holding on to hope even when there seems to be none. When Mendes and Khalid sing “you can’t take my youth away,” they find empowerment in their potential. They are young, but they can change the world. The video for the song is a nearly-eight-minute epic, featuring footage of Mendes and Khalid alongside young trailblazers like Emma Gonzalez (shown in her March For Our Lives speech) and other young artists, activists, athletes, scientists, and innovators. The young musicians play, the activists speak, and Mendes and Khalid amplify their voices.

a message everyone must hear. your vote matters. go out and vote, because this is what determines our future. this generation is changing the world without hesitation.@ShawnMendes @thegreatkhalid @applemusic#YouCantTakeOurYouthAwayhttps://t.co/RwXrJtQUlM pic.twitter.com/DTyVKojMBR — morgan hurd (@morgihurd) November 5, 2018

Mendes is a Canadian citizen, but apart from using his platform to promote the voices of the young people in the video, he is mobilizing his American fans to vote. Mendes is urging listeners to tweet #YouCantTakeOurYouthAway to pledge that they will vote today if they are able, and El Paso native Khalid has showed his support for Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke on Twitter.

Watch the video for “Youth” above, and please get out there and vote today.