Getty Image

If you follow Khalid on Instagram, you may have noticed that it seems like he’s been counting down to something recently. Yesterday, he posted a photo of a nighttime landscape and captioned it, “only 7 days,” and he had been posting similarly natured photos before that. Now we know what the counting has been all about: He just announced that he will be releasing an EP called Suncity, and it’s coming right up, as he says it’s dropping a week from today, on October 19.

Suncity

The EP.

10/19

Start of a new era pic.twitter.com/05rKoyVMJN — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) October 12, 2018

So far, all he’s shared is the cover art and release date, so we don’t know anything yet about a potential tracklist. One thing that seems possible, though, is that it will have at least a few guests. That would be a departure from his debut album, 2017’s American Teen, but since then, he’s become a go-to collaborator, appearing on songs with Logic, Alessia Cara, Calvin Harris, Future, Marshmello, DJDS, Empress Of, Lorde, Post Malone, SZA, Shawn Mendes, Buddy, and others. In the post announcing the EP, he called it the “start of a new era,” so some change is definitely possible.

Khalid has also released a handful of non-album singles since American Teen, including “OTW” with Ty Dolla Sign and 6lack, and “Better,” so it’s possible that those songs could appear on Suncity, meaning that this “new era” Khalid speaks of has already begun.