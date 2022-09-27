We last heard from St. Louis rapper Smino earlier this month, when he released the Phoelix-produced single “24-8.” It was the first new solo song from him since he’d announced his upcoming third studio album, Luv 4 Rent — his first since leaving Interscope for Motown in 2021. The iconoclastic rapper has been pretty cagey about his new album since then, but today, he finally revealed some new information about its upcoming single. Titled “90 Proof,” the new song will also feature J. Cole. Earlier this month, he previewed the slow-burning single on St. Louis radio while streaming with fans on Instagram Live.

9/30 🥂 pic.twitter.com/fOBsNNgJ0S — d r o p t o b e r (@smino) September 27, 2022

Although Smi’s been relatively quiet on the solo tip since dropping “I Deserve” last year, he hasn’t been in complete hibernation. Early this year, he reconnected with Chicago rapper Saba and 6lack on Saba’s Few Good Things single “Still,” linked up with British singer Tiana Major9 on “2 Seater,” and appeared on albums by Lucky Daye, Syd, and Earthgang.

Although Smino’s last album, Noir, came out nearly four years ago, he hasn’t left fans hanging. In 2020, he used the free time provided by quarantine to record a surprise mixtape, She Already Decided. It has since been removed from the internet — officially — but we’re sure you’re can still find it if you’re hungry enough. In the meantime, you can look forward to Luv 4 Rent in October and its lead single, “90 Proof,” dropping this Friday.