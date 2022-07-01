Earthgang is back with “Ambeyonce” featuring the silky-voiced rapper Smino. The mid-tempo, instrument-heavy track allows the Atlanta duo and St. Louis talent the ideal canvas to show off their vocals in cohesion with their shape-shifting lyrical flows. This record was actually teased over two years ago and now arrives as part of the deluxe version of Earthgang’s February 2022 release Ghetto Gods, adding six new tracks featuring Wiz Khalifa, Currensy, and Blxckie.

The album’s previous iteration stood at 17 records, namely the singles “American Horror Story” and “All Eyes On Me,” plus “Billi” featuring Future, “Waterboyz” featuring fellow Dreamville mates JID and J. Cole, and “Amen” featuring R&B legend Musiq Soulchild. Prior to Ghetto Gods, the duo joined their original unit Spillage Village for 2020’s Spilligion, a quick follow-up to 2019’s Mirrorland and the Grammy-nominated Dreamville compilation Revenge Of The Dreamers III.

Earthgang has been one of the more active Dreamville acts over the years, often called a modern-day Outkast for their musical versatility, to which Olu and WowGr8 have responded saying the comparison is disrespectful. Despite grinding since 2010 and releasing quality music time and time again, they remain humble and acknowledge they still have plenty of work to do to even come close to such a level.

You can listen to Earthgang and Smino’s “Ambeyonce” here.

Ghetto Gods (Deluxe) is out now via Dreamville / Interscope. You can stream it here.