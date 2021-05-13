Snoop Dogg Is Working On An Anthology Series About His Life

Snoop Dogg is undoubtedly a legend in the hip-hop world. His work dates back to the 1990s and to this day, the Long Beach rapper continues to release new music for his fanbase to enjoy. His most recent effort came back in April with From The Streets 2 Tha Suites, a ten-track album he released to celebrate the month’s weed-themed 4/20 holiday. Fast forward to the present and the rapper just revealed that he’s working on an anthology series about his life. In a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the rapper spoke about the project and detailed what fans can expect.

“I think what makes the most sense to me is the Snoop Dogg anthology, the life story of Snoop Dogg where it starts with my mother and father meeting each other before I was even born, to me being born, to me growing through the ‘70s and ‘80s and the ‘90s,” he said. “Me being the ‘Black Forest Gump,’ so to speak, seeing me in all of these highlighted moments in American history. We’re developing that, putting it together as we speak, just trying to take my time and put the right information out.” Snoop also made sure to say that he’s in no rush to release the anthology series to the public.

“I want to take my time and make sure that I’ve put together the right infrastructure of how I became me—you know, the people that inspire me, my upbringing, my mother, my father, my friends, community influences, inspirations that shaped and molded me,” he said. “I don’t see it being a biopic because I can’t give all of this great information and entertainment in two hours. But if I give it to you in an anthology, you’re likely to get six or seven seasons of this.”