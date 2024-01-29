Snoop Dogg, who once pointed a fake gun at a clown dressed as Donald Trump, now has “nothing but love and respect” for the former president.

In an interview with the Times, the rapper said, “Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris.” Harris is one of the founders of Death Row Records, which released legendary albums like Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, 2Pac’s All Eyez On Me, and Snoop’s Doggystyle. He spent over 30 years behind the bars on attempted murder and cocaine trafficking charges before being pardoned by Trump.

The Times brought up an Instagram post from 2012 where Snoop listed the reasons why he was voting Barack Obama, and just as importantly, not voting for Ted Lasso-loving Republican candidate Mitt Romney. Will he do the same thing for Biden vs. Trump round two. “I may have to,” he said. “Because there are mixed views on that, so I want to see what the people say…”

Snoop has previously been far less complementary about Trump (who once mocked the rapper’s “failing career” on then-Twitter). In 2018, he exclaimed “f*ck the president” while smoking weed outside the White House; two years later, during the 2020 election, he said, “I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m going to get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year.” He even shared an image on social media calling November 9, 2016, the day Trump won the election over Hillary Clinton, the second worst day in American history — after September 11th.