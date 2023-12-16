Doja Cat recently sat down for an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, where she spoke about everything from her new album, Scarlet, to pushing back about the fact that people perceive her as a Satanist.

As she explains, it’s part of the album’s era — and was meant to be divisive.

“I like the idea of: I did it on purpose and it’s this big ruse to make people react,” Doja said, according to HipHopDX. “But I also like the idea of: I love this piece of visual art, I like this visual for this sound… So I chose that visual and applied it to the sound and people made up what they [want], which is what you do with art. “You interpret it how you want to interpret it. Everybody has a right to interpret how they want.”

“But this whole very confident ‘Satanism’ thing is like — I’m sorry, when the f*ck did I say that I was a Satanist?” she added. “Or even go marching outside the church? When the fuck did I say that? It’s really tacky and annoying and discredits a lot of the hard work that I’ve put in.”

Check out Doja Cat’s full Apple Music interview above.