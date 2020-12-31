In 2017, a fun annual music trend began (as Know Your Meme notes). That was when fans started figuring out at what time to start playing certain songs on New Year’s Eve so a highlight from the song will happen the instant the clock strikes midnight and the next year begins. People have shared new discoveries in the trend in the following years, and now there’s a new batch of them for 2020.

One fan noted a discovery about Taylor Swift’s Evermore highlight “Long Story Short,” tweeting, “if you play long story short by Taylor Swift at exactly 11:56:32 pm on New Years Eve, Taylor will sing ‘long story short I survived’ at exactly midnight, and I think that’s a nice way of ending this effing year” Meanwhile, somebody else figured out how to hear Phoebe Bridgers scream at midnight, while another person worked out how to start 2020 with some encouraging words from Kid Cudi.

if you play long story short by Taylor Swift at exactly 11:56:32 pm on New Years Eve, Taylor will sing “long story short I survived” at exactly midnight, and I think that's a nice way of ending this effing year — robs ☆ (@mirrorballhush) December 30, 2020

If you play Phoebe Bridger's song 'I know the End' at exactly 11:54 and 52s tonight she'll scream just as midnight hits.https://t.co/rMPL09GkYE — Into The London Beer Flood of 1814 (@intotheredband) December 31, 2020

if you play the void by kid cudi at exactly 23:54:41 the last thing you’ll hear in 2020 is “it’s gon’ be okay”” and first thing you’ll hear in 2021 is kid cudi saying “i promise you” — ً (@BALUCIAGA) December 30, 2020

Check out more “if you play” tweets below, including some highlights from previous years.

if you play “Love” by Lana at exactly 11:57:09 on December 31st youll hear

“dont worry baby” at midnight <3

2021 will be good — anna (@bambieyyes) December 30, 2020

if you play body by megan thee stallion at exactly 11:57:48 PM she can body yody you into the new year pic.twitter.com/iRX7YPt0Ax — gillian (@gillianwaggie) December 31, 2020

if you play Worst Behavior by Drake at exactly 11:59:44 the last thing you’ll hear in 2020 is “worst” cuz this was truly the worst year ever 😔 — . (@certifiedjared) December 30, 2020

if you play gimme more by britney spears at exactly 11:59:59 on december 31st, you will hear “it’s britney bitch!” as the clock strikes midnight. enter 2021 the right way. pic.twitter.com/9Y0G4K79yQ — Arthur (@MichaelEnvy) December 31, 2020

If you play 'In The Air Tonight’ by Phil Collins on December 31st at 11:56:40 the drum break will play right as the clock strikes midnight. Start off your new year right. — Phil Collins (@PhilCollinsFeed) December 21, 2017

If you start listening to “Nights” by Frank Ocean on December 31st at 11:56:30, the transition in the song will be perfectly synced with the switch from 2017 to 2018 at midnight. Which is a great way to end and start the year. 🤞🏾 — Blonded. (@blondedocean) December 15, 2017

If you play the #SVU opening at exactly 11:59:44 pm on New Year’s Eve, you’ll hear the "DUN DUN”, one of the most iconic sounds of all time, as the clock strikes midnight. Ring in 2018 right. — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑: 𝐒𝐕𝐔 (@nbcsvu) December 21, 2017

if you play Mr. Brightside by The Killers at 11:59:47pm on December 31st you can start your new year by coming out of your cage — 🍄 (@ilflorence) December 17, 2017

if you play the spongebob theme tune at 11:59:34pm on new year’s eve and follow the captain’s instructions, we will all hit the deck and flop like a fish in unison at midnight and honestly I think the world needs that — tom (@tom_harlock) December 21, 2017

If you play “I Found a Way” (Drake and Josh theme song) at exactly 11:59:17 on December 31, Drake and Josh will clink their soda glasses just as the clock strikes midnight. Enter 2018 the right way. — Andrew Barker (@drewtoform) December 18, 2017

If you play "Hey Ya" by Outkast at exactly 11:56:39 on new years eve, the final hey ya chorus after the shake it breakdown will play at exactly midnight. You know what to do — Tiki (Moved Accounts) (@TikiPnch) December 17, 2017

if you play "bring me to life" by evanescence at exactly 11:59:08 on new years eve, the first "wake me up" will play at exactly midnight. start off your new year right — quinnell 🪴 (@tmcripple) December 16, 2017

if you play “…ready for it” at exactly 11:58:50pm on december 31st, taylor swift will declare her iconic "…are you ready for it?" line right as the clock strikes midnight. enter 2018 the right way. — austin (@gIimpseofrelief) December 17, 2017

If you play “through the late night” by Travis Scott at 11:56:48 PM on December 31st,Travis Scott will tell you to stroke his cactus exactly when the clock hits 12.Great way to start the new year 🌵🕊 — HUNCHO🌵JACK🕊 (@hunchoxjack) December 17, 2017

If you play “Gimme More” by Britney Spears at exactly 11:59:59 on December 31st, you’ll hear “It’s Britney Bitch!” as the clock strikes midnight. Enter 2018 the right way — nick (@unslander) December 21, 2017

If you start listening to “Ride” by Lana Del Rey at exactly 11:58:31 on New Years Eve, you can sing along to "I am alone at midnight" at exactly midnight. Start your New Year honestly. — a lifetime bitch (@scotty_13_) December 19, 2017

If you play 'My Heart Will Go On’ by Celine Dion on December 31st at 11:56:31 she will sing "there's nothing I fear" right as the clock strikes midnight. Start off your new year as a fearless person. — YAEL (@YaelTsairi) December 21, 2017

