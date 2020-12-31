Getty Image
Music Fans Share What Time To Play Certain Songs On New Year’s Eve To Start 2021 Right

In 2017, a fun annual music trend began (as Know Your Meme notes). That was when fans started figuring out at what time to start playing certain songs on New Year’s Eve so a highlight from the song will happen the instant the clock strikes midnight and the next year begins. People have shared new discoveries in the trend in the following years, and now there’s a new batch of them for 2020.

One fan noted a discovery about Taylor Swift’s Evermore highlight “Long Story Short,” tweeting, “if you play long story short by Taylor Swift at exactly 11:56:32 pm on New Years Eve, Taylor will sing ‘long story short I survived’ at exactly midnight, and I think that’s a nice way of ending this effing year” Meanwhile, somebody else figured out how to hear Phoebe Bridgers scream at midnight, while another person worked out how to start 2020 with some encouraging words from Kid Cudi.

Check out more “if you play” tweets below, including some highlights from previous years.

