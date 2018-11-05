Spice Girls Announce Their First Tour Dates In More Than A Decade

The Spice Girls have announced their first tour in more than a decade. Geri, Mel B, Mel C, and Emma will hit the road next summer, stopping in major UK cities. This is the first time the Spice Girls have toured since their 2007-2008 reunion tour, though all five members reunited for a performance at the London Summer Olympics in 2012. This tour will be without Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, who has focused on her fashion design and modeling career since the Spice Girls split in 2000.

The Spice Girls made their tour announcement in a video posted to Twitter. Mel C, Mel B, and Emma appear at news desks dressed in professional black suits, while Geri showed up in blue glitter. They argue a bit, mostly over Geri’s refusal of the dress code, until Emma breaks in with the opening “la la la”s of “Spice Up Your Life.” The rest of the group joins in.

The Spice Girls are only stopping in the UK on this tour, but TMZ teased that the group might come to the US at a later date. Check out the Spice Girls’ UK dates below.

6/1 — Manchester @ Etihad Stadium

6/3 — Coventry @ Ricoh Stadium

6/6 — Sunderland @ Stadium of Light

6/8 — Edinburgh @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

6/10 — Bristol @ Ashton Gate Stadium

6/15 — London @ Wembley Stadium