Artists React To Spotify Wrapped And Their 2019 Streaming Numbers

Spotify is a pretty good deal for music fans. For just the price of a fast food meal per month, the streaming platform allows people to listen to pretty much all the music they could ever want, as much as they want, and just about wherever they want. Towards the end of the year, the platform rolls out another neat feature: Spotify Wrapped, which summarizes what artists, albums, and songs you’ve been listening to over the past year, and offers some basic statistics based on that data. Spotify even set up a special, interactive website that offers every user a flashy, presentational way to experience this data.

Artists get a similar set of data as well, so they learn and can share how much their music gets listened to. Now that Spotify Wrapped for 2019 is out, artists have shared their reactions to the news, and there are some great ones.

For instance, James Blunt, as he tends to do, came through with an excellent tweet, in which he thanks himself for being his own top-streamed artist of the decade.

Lewis Capaldi had a sense of humor as well, writing, “thank u for sending me your @Spotify #spotifywrapped screenshots but we all know i’m the biggest lewis capaldi fan.”

Meanwhile, some artists were pleasantly surprised to be somebody’s favorite. Japanese Breakfast responded to being somebody’s top artist of the year and wrote, “Omg I don’t even know how this is even possible but thank you sm,” followed by a crying emoji.

Then, of course, there’s Peppa Pig:

Check out more artist reactions below.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

