Artists React To Spotify Wrapped And Their 2019 Streaming Numbers

Spotify is a pretty good deal for music fans. For just the price of a fast food meal per month, the streaming platform allows people to listen to pretty much all the music they could ever want, as much as they want, and just about wherever they want. Towards the end of the year, the platform rolls out another neat feature: Spotify Wrapped, which summarizes what artists, albums, and songs you’ve been listening to over the past year, and offers some basic statistics based on that data. Spotify even set up a special, interactive website that offers every user a flashy, presentational way to experience this data.

Artists get a similar set of data as well, so they learn and can share how much their music gets listened to. Now that Spotify Wrapped for 2019 is out, artists have shared their reactions to the news, and there are some great ones.

For instance, James Blunt, as he tends to do, came through with an excellent tweet, in which he thanks himself for being his own top-streamed artist of the decade.

Thank you @jamesblunt for being my top-streamed Artist of the Decade! #SpotifyWrapped. Well someone had to. pic.twitter.com/WpSFsEy6kP — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) December 5, 2019

Lewis Capaldi had a sense of humor as well, writing, “thank u for sending me your @Spotify #spotifywrapped screenshots but we all know i’m the biggest lewis capaldi fan.”

thank u for sending me your @Spotify #spotifywrapped screenshots but we all know i'm the biggest lewis capaldi fan pic.twitter.com/zCueABaAIk — America’s Sweetheart (@LewisCapaldi) December 5, 2019

Meanwhile, some artists were pleasantly surprised to be somebody’s favorite. Japanese Breakfast responded to being somebody’s top artist of the year and wrote, “Omg I don’t even know how this is even possible but thank you sm,” followed by a crying emoji.

Omg I don’t even know how this is even possible but thank you sm 😨😭 https://t.co/SpJgGVzm7L — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) December 5, 2019

Then, of course, there’s Peppa Pig:

Hands up if your #SpotifyWrapped looks like this pic.twitter.com/yGNqKLyTuE — Peppa Pig Official (@peppapig) December 5, 2019

Check out more artist reactions below.

Love seeing all your #spotifywrapped and happy I’ve been keeping so many of you company — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 5, 2019

Thank you to all the fans across the world 🌍 Carry on listening 👉 https://t.co/yUfYKNqAMx #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/Gv0npR85SI — New Order (@neworder) December 5, 2019

no no, thank *you* for spending your time with us. we’re lucky to be a small part of of your lives. just know we are grateful. #spotifywrapped pic.twitter.com/81wMpdzTDO — paramore (@paramore) December 5, 2019

Thank you Phoebe Bridgers for spending 709 minutes with me this year on @Spotify. You are my #1. #spotifywrapped @phoebe_bridgers — Let's Eat Grandma (@thelegofgrandma) December 5, 2019

2018 vs. 2019 what a difference a year can make. pic.twitter.com/KODI9928Mo — CHIKA (@oranicuhh) December 5, 2019

Showing up on artist on a few of your #SpotifyWrapped i appreciate your ears. Thank you for listening I’m excited about our future together. — Labrinth (@Labrinth) December 5, 2019

We love seeing your #SpotifyWrapped full of CT artists 🖤 https://t.co/GwON4H46lo — Captured Tracks (@capturedtracks) December 5, 2019

love seeing all the #spotifywrapped posts. thankful for all of you who chose to listen to our music this year (and decade). please keep it up in the next decade because we really like making music for you. k? — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) December 5, 2019

BOOOM! What way to finish up the year… these numbers are unreal! Thanks to all of you guys #TheScriptFamily 🤘🏻🎁 #SpotifyWrapped @Spotify https://t.co/qGHwcBkqis pic.twitter.com/R3ypuKNh6j — the script 🌄🌑 (@thescript) December 5, 2019

Our THATH Family is only getting bigger 🙌 Thanks for being part of another awesome year #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/xvrI8cR7Zn — The Head & The Heart (@headandtheheart) December 5, 2019

