The Bay Area has given plenty to the hip-hop world, whether it be certified legends like E-40 and Too Short, who competed in a Verzuz at the end of 2020, or more modern acts like Saweetie, Mozzy, Guapdad 4000, and Larry June. Add genre-influencing acts like the late Drakeo The Ruler and it’s clear that the region is more than worthy of recognition. Now there’s female rap duo Su’Lan, who have impressed many with their releases over the past couple of months.

One of them includes “We Talking Sh*t Again,” which recently received the music video treatment. The video captures the duo’s menacing approach, both with the performers’ aggressive demeanors and the militant support they receive from their crew. Su’Lan also delivers several cut-throat bars that aim to deliver the highest dose of disrespect possible towards their opponents. The track appears on their EP Free Su’Lan, which they released at the end of 2021. The album is also home to their single “Blue Cheese,” which also received a music video.

Prior to Free Su’LanBaby Glock Gang in 2020 and Tia & Tamera in 2019.

You can watch the video for “We Talking Sh*t Again” above.

Free Su’Lan is out now via Special Sounds. Get it here.