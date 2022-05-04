June 24 is going to be a hot summer night in LA — both literally (likely) and figuratively (almost assuredly). A Hot Summer Night In LA is the name of Summer Walker‘s headlining concert at the Staples Ce-fine, Crypto.com Arena (yuck), which will feature a slew of special guests including Jazmine Sullivan, Ari Lennox, Saucy Santana, Joyce Wrice, Doechii, and Alex Vaughn. Ladies, leave your man at home. The show is billed as part of BET Awards weekend, with a special pre-sale for Summer Walker fans today through May 5 at 10 pm PT. The general sale starts on Friday at 10 am.

The show will be something of a coronation for Ms. Walker, who released her new album Still Over It last November to a truly impressive reception. It became the first album by a female R&B singer to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 since 2016 (following Solange’s A Seat At The Table) and signified that R&B’s mainstream comeback is no passing fancy. A Hot Summer Night In LA is sure to keep that energy going with a lineup consisting mainly of R&B-singing women backed by rappers who bring boss-bitch energy.

The notoriously spotlight-shy Walker followed up with a slew of performances running through spring, including this week’s Broccoli City Festival in DC and the just passed, female-fronted Sol Blume Festival in Sacramento (see photos here).