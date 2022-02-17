Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week is led by the ladies in R&B. Jazmine Sullivan returns with Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, a deluxe reissue of her beloved 2021 album, Heaux Tales. Mary J. Blige adds another chapter to her 30-year career with her fourteenth album Good Morning Gorgeous while Sevyn Streeter also arrives with a deluxe edition of her 2021 album Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz.

Jazmine Sullivan — Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe For all of 2021, Jazmine Sullivan was showered with praise for her project Heaux Tales. It presented her fight for social norms and an embracing of sexual liberation. She accomplished this through stories of her own life and anecdotes from women she invited to the album. A year later, she’s back with more Heaux Tales thanks to the album’s deluxe version, Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe. It adds five songs and five skits to the original project with help from Issa Rae and more. Mary J. Blige — Good Morning Gorgeous Thirty years after she released her Platinum-selling debut album What’s The 411?, Mary J. Blige is still going strong as she returns with her fourteenth album Good Morning Gorgeous. The project presents 13 songs and contributions from Anderson .Paak, Dave East, DJ Khaled, Fivio Foreign, and Usher. Altogether, Good Morning Gorgeous is a celebratory album that also reaffirms her beauty while hopefully doing the same for her listeners.

Sevyn Streeter — Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz (Deluxe Edition) Back in September, Sevyn Streeter dropped her second album Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz. The project arrived more than four years after her strong debut Girl Disputed. It also presented 15 songs and contributions from BIA, ASAP Ferg, Jeremih, Lucky Daye, and more. Five months after the album’s release, she returns with a deluxe version that shows off more of her impressive vocals with five excellent contributions to the album. Cautious Clay — Deadpan Love (Deluxe) New York-based singer Cautious Clay is adding to the experience that made up his debut album Deadpan Love. After releasing the project complete with 14 songs last summer, Clay returns with its deluxe version which adds eight songs to the project. Four of the new additions are brand new songs like “Rapture In Blue” while the remaining four are reimagined versions of songs of the original album.

Fana Hues — “Wild Horses” After relating her debut project Hues in 2020, Pasadena singer Fana Hues earned a highlight moment last year after joining Tyler The Creator on his 10-minute song “Sweet / I Thought You Wanted To Dance” which also features Brent Faiyaz. Now she’s gearing up to release her second project Flora + Fana next month. Ahead of its arrival, she drops off “Wild Horses” which lands as a melodramatic offering from Hues. In addition to the new song, she’s also set to join Raveena on a North American tour later this year. Johan Lenox & Lancey Foux — “I’m A Mess” For his latest single before his upcoming album WDYWTBWYGU (What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up), Johan Lenox returns with Lancey Foux by his side. The two join forces for “I’m A Mess” and it’s a track that reflects on one’s personal failures. With the aid of liquor and a mind swirling with thoughts, Lenox and Foux tackle their wrongdoings and their inability to do right over production with weeping cello and careening violins.

Lion Babe & Busta Rhymes — “Harder” In 2021, R&B duo Lion Babe, which consists of singer Jillian Hervey and producer Lucas Goodman, dropped their second album Rainbow Child, a solid follow-up to their 2019 debut Cosmic Wind. With hopefully more music on the way, the duo returns with “Harder” alongside Busta Rhymes. The track is a dance-heavy track that features an energetic verse from Busta Rhymes who slides with ease over the song’s groovy production. Ogi — “I Got It” Singer-songwriter Ogi is off to a great start in a music career. She just dropped her debut single “I Got It,” which is supported by production from No I.D. It’s a strong debut from an artist who says her music “represents me coming into myself and not being afraid of saying things I wish I said to other people.” The Chicago-born Nigerian singer floats with ease on her debut track as she balances confidence and soul for an ear-pleasing debut that is hopefully the start of more great music to come.

Alex Vaughn — “Mirage” Alex Vaughn, the DMV native who is one of the latest signees to the talented LVRN roster, makes quite the impression with her latest single, “Mirage.” The track marks her first release under LVRN and it couldn’t be stronger. Her vocals fly effortlessly on the single that finds her coming to her senses after realizing a man she was romantically involved with was no longer good for her. Moonchild — Starfruit After warming our ears with singles like “Tell Him” and “Love I Need,” Moonchild has finally arrived with their fifth album Starfruit. The project is comprised of 14 songs and additional features from Alex Isley, Ill Camille, Tank And The Bangas, Mumu Fresh, Chantae Cann, and more. Starfruit is drowned in soul and rich textures that are sure to make you excited for the warm weather months that await us.